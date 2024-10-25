Summer Walker Drops New Single “Heart Of A Woman”

Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) returns with her powerful new single, “Heart Of A Woman.”

The soulful track explores the emotional rollercoaster of love and will feature on her much-anticipated third album, Finally Over It. In the song, Summer delves into the frustration and heartache of a tumultuous relationship, passionately singing, “Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can’t / I put the blame on me taking chance after chance.” The lyric video pairs her heartfelt words with scenes of Love Island USA Season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, capturing the raw emotions of love’s ups and downs.

Finally Over It will complete the trilogy that has marked Summer’s career, following her Billboard 200 chart-topping Still Over It (2021) and debut Over It (2019). This trilogy has solidified her as a leading voice in R&B, with fans eagerly awaiting her latest chapter.

Earlier this month, Walker hosted her second annual “Buy Black Women Sh*t” initiative in Atlanta. This event, in partnership with LVRN Cares, highlighted Black women-owned businesses with discounts and exclusive products, demonstrating her dedication to empowering underrepresented communities. *Finally Over It* promises to continue showcasing the depth and honesty that defines Summer Walker’s music and message.