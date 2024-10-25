In a spirited push to drive voter turnout across battleground states, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and Bruce Springsteen launched the “When We Vote, We Win” concert series tonight in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting already underway, the rally highlighted what Harris framed as high-stakes decisions facing American voters in the upcoming election.

During her speech, Harris addressed the contrasting visions for the future, drawing attention to former President Trump’s pursuit of power. “So much is on the line in this election,” Harris said, emphasizing Trump’s focus on personal ambition over public service. She warned of the potential consequences if Trump were to regain the Oval Office, asserting that he would claim “unchecked and extreme power” if re-elected. Harris described a choice for Americans between Trump “writing up an enemies list” and her being “hard at work” on a “to-do list” for the nation’s needs.

Harris also criticized Trump’s role in implementing restrictive abortion laws, citing the tragic story of Amber Nicole Thurman and pledging to restore reproductive rights if elected. She emphasized the importance of John Lewis’ teaching on democracy: “Democracy is not a state; it is an act.” With that, she encouraged attendees to cast their ballots, stating, “Your vote is your voice and your voice is power.”

The Atlanta rally is part of a larger Harris-Walz campaign effort focused on mobilizing key voters across the country. This week, Harris has traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, with plans to campaign in Texas and Michigan with Michelle Obama.