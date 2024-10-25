With the recent arrest of Chicago drill rap pioneer Lil Durk for his alleged connection to a murder-for-hire plot, several pertinent pieces of information have been made public about the case, including the authorities’ discovery of Durk’s attemot to leave the country and details within the federal indictment that points to a long time OTF(Only The Family) member as the reason for Durk’s arrest.

The details included in the indictment filed in the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles identified OTF Jam as an informant who wore a wire to provide information to authorities for years. Jam, who was released from prison in 2022 after serving 12 years behind bars for attempted murder, reportedly provided information directly linking Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, to the murder-for-hire scheme against Tyquian Bowman aka Quando Rondo.

According to the indictment, OTF members and affiliates organized the plot and discussed payments after the alleged attempt on Bowman’s life. On the same day, OTF-related credit cards were allegedly used to book flights for the persons involved in the hit to return to Chicago. Prosecutors claim that these transactions and the informant’s recordings played key roles in linking Banks to the murder-for-hire plan.

Additionally, a recent video posted online shows Chicago rapper King Yella claiming he heard OTF member Jam tie Banks to the murder of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, in a retaliation hit for King Von’s death.

An interview from last year with OTF Jam, he details how Lil Durk provided for him like a brother during his time locked up, taking care of his legal fees while he was fighting his case, bought him a house, car and even gave him more than $50K in cash, which Jam admits was actually more. Ironically, according to the federal indictment, this is the same person responsible for Durk being charged with murder.

If convicted, Durk could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

