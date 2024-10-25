Former Bad Boy Records artist Jamal “Shyne” Barrow is set to release a bio-doc and delves into details about the 1999 Club NY shooting, in which Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved, that ultimately sent him to prison for eight years.

In the trailer, which dropped earlier this week, Barrow maintains his innocence and contends that he was just the “fall guy” for Combs and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

“I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy. One of the most difficult parts of it was watching everybody succeed. I spent 10 years in prison but I was able to move on,” he says.

The shooting was a result of an altercation between members of Bad Boy and a man named Matthew Allen aka “Scar”. Both Shyne and Diddy were arrested for the shooting, but Diddy was eventually acquitted of all charges while Shyne was charged in the shooting that injured three innocent people.

Shyne was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment, but was found not guilty of attempted murder. He was deported to Belize, his birth country, upon his 2009 release from prison.

Last month, Shyne blamed Diddy for ruining his life while weighing in on the news of the federal charges against his former boss.

“When I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us want to do — be recognized for our talent and take over the world,” he said. “I was defending him [Diddy] and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me,” he said during a press conference.