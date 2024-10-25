West Coast Artist ShaqO Drops Self-Titled EP

Los Angeles-based artist ShaqO, originally from Rialto, California, closes out the summer strong with his self-titled EP ShaqO. This six-track project captures his journey, vibe, and commitment to making waves in the music industry. Riding high on the momentum from his viral hit “Go Friend,” featuring India Love, ShaqO serves up more of his signature West Coast party vibes in this highly anticipated release.

ShaqO, whose real name is Shaquille Clark, takes his stage name from a high school trend of adding “O” to friends’ names, a playful start that has since grown into his full-fledged artistic persona. “It’s about me solidifying myself in music and letting people know I am here,” he shares. The EP stands as a testament to his resilience, especially as he overcomes personal challenges related to his disability. “This disability doesn’t mean anything. Ima still pop my s**t every time,” he emphasizes.

Describing his sound as a “very versatile West Coast sound that is relatable and adaptable,” ShaqO brings both feel-good energy and streetwise passion to his music. He suggests new listeners start with his track “Mr. Do It Up” to get a taste of his unique style.

Following ShaqO, fans can expect more singles in October and a series of live performances. ShaqO’s message remains simple yet powerful: “Always remain true to yourself no matter what people say.”