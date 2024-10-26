67th GRAMMY Awards to Feature New Honors and Updates in 2025 Ceremony

The Recording Academy has announced the 2025 GRAMMY nominations reveal, set for Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, and featuring appearances from top music industry stars. The announcement event will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com, kicking off the excitement for music’s biggest night.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. CBS will broadcast live and Paramount+ will stream the event.

This year’s GRAMMYs have updates to keep the awards relevant in the evolving music landscape. Adjustments include new eligibility criteria and renaming of select categories to better align with contemporary music styles. A standout addition to this year’s awards is the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award, honoring the late Harry Belafonte, an entertainment icon and social justice advocate. This award aims to recognize impactful music that promotes social change, emphasizing the Academy’s commitment to inclusivity and advocacy.

Advertisement

These changes reinforce the GRAMMYs’ integrity and inclusivity, reflecting the Academy’s ongoing mission to adapt and uplift diverse voices in the music world.