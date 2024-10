Freddie Gibbs is getting into a spooky season by calling on the help of Freddy Krueger. Billboards popped up in Los Angeles with “Freddie’s Back” and a phone number to dial. On the other end of the phone, Krueger delivers a creepy message, resulting in the tease of the return of Gibbs. You can hear the tease from Krueger, referencing some of Gibbs’s albums and more below.

Freddie Gibbs is teasing a new album with billboards in LA 🐰🩸



"Freddie's Back"



Calling the number on the billboards leads to this message… 👀 pic.twitter.com/F50Caeo7Hg — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 24, 2024