Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, has taken to social media to make new allegations involving the singer’s ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous “freak-off” parties during their relationship in the late ’90s and early 2000s. As Combs faces legal scrutiny over racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Noa claims Lopez attended these controversial events, though he insists he never participated himself.

In an Instagram post, Noa distanced himself from Combs’ notorious gatherings, stating, “I’M NOT ON THE LIST,” while listing names of alleged celebrity attendees, including Lopez. His caption was direct: “To those people and media outlets asking if I ever went or participated in that Piece of Sh*t (DIDDY’S) Freak-Off Parties. No and No. Never. But my Ex-Wife (Jennifer Lopez) a.k.a (JLO) Did.. Ask Her.”

Noa further suggested that the public question Lopez about explicit recordings and other items federal agents reportedly discovered in their investigation of Combs. “Oh and ask her about the SEX TAPES,” he added, along with other inflammatory allegations.

This isn’t the first time Noa has commented on his brief marriage to Lopez, whom he married in 1997 before the couple divorced less than a year later. Noa has previously claimed that their marriage was affected by Lopez’s relationship with Combs, which evolved during the production of her debut album, On the 6. Speaking with Daily Mail, he noted that Lopez’s career took off during this time, and their relationship became strained by her rising fame and new management team. He described the period as one where Lopez transitioned “from Jen to being J.Lo, this big business bringing in millions.”

Neither Lopez nor her representatives have commented on Noa’s recent statements. As Combs’ indictment brings increased attention to his past, these claims may lead to more scrutiny of the high-profile lives surrounding him during that era.