Comedian Tiffany Haddish is facing DUI charges in both Georgia and Los Angeles, and now she’s asking for a delay in her Georgia case due to a prior commitment overseas. Haddish, who was arrested after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the middle of traffic, has requested a postponement to fulfill her role at a charitable event abroad.

In documents obtained by In Touch, Haddish’s attorney appealed to the judge presiding over her Georgia case to delay her trial, originally set for October 21-25. Her lawyer cited her scheduled appearance as a host for Fashion Trust Arabia in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 23. The comedian, 44, noted this event’s significance, explaining that Fashion Trust Arabia supports young designers and entrepreneurs across the Middle East. “The organization is relying on Ms. Haddish for this event, and this is a significant personal and financial commitment,” her lawyer stated.

Haddish also pointed out that the court had not yet ruled on a separate motion to suppress certain evidence in her case, arguing that a decision on this motion should precede any set trial date. According to court documents, the prosecution did not object to her request, and the judge approved the postponement.

The charges stem from a January 2022 incident in Peachtree City, Georgia, when police responded to reports of a driver asleep at the wheel. Officers located Haddish’s car and, noting signs of impairment, arrested her on suspicion of DUI. Following her release on a $1,666 bond, Haddish entered a plea of not guilty.

Complicating matters further, Haddish also faced DUI charges in Los Angeles after another incident of falling asleep behind the wheel with a BAC exceeding .08%. As a result, Georgia prosecutors requested that Haddish refrain from alcohol or drug use while out on bond and undergo regular drug testing. Initially required to test weekly, Haddish’s testing schedule has since been reduced to bi-monthly.

In Los Angeles, Haddish has since reached a plea deal on the DUI charge, though the Georgia case remains ongoing.