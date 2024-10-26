Wiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Hide It” Featuring Don Toliver Ahead of Upcoming Album

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated artist Wiz Khalifa releases his latest single, “Hide It,” featuring Don Toliver. This new track reunites the dynamic duo following their 2019 hit “Back Up,” which has since garnered over 22 million streams on Spotify. Produced by Cardo, “Hide It” brings together Wiz and Toliver’s signature styles in a track eagerly awaited by fans.

“Hide It” follows Wiz’s recent release “Khalifa’s Home” and is part of his highly anticipated album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, set to release soon. The album is a sequel to Wiz’s iconic 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, promising to revive the nostalgia and vibe that endeared fans to the original.

The production team for Kush + Orange Juice 2 blends returning talents like Cardo, ID Labs, and Sledgren—key producers from the original mixtape—with fresh input from industry heavyweights including Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, DJ Quik, TM88, Lex Luger, and more. This collaboration of veteran and new producers aims to craft an album steeped in both homage and evolution, celebrating 15 years since the original while delivering new sounds.

Advertisement

Fans can stream “Hide It” now and prepare for Kush + Orange Juice 2, a project that’s set to honor Wiz Khalifa’s classic era with an updated, star-studded twist.