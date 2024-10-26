Chris Brown and Diddy are no strangers to legal troubles and it seems that their troublesome paths may have converged as an unnamed woman has accused Brown of drugging her on Diddy’s yacht in 2020.

The anonymous woman (who is referred to only as Jane Doe) made the allegations in the Investigation Discovery Documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, which is set to debut on October 27. She alleges that she was living in Los Angeles at the time and had taken a trip to Miami where a friend invited her to a party on Diddy’s yacht in late December.

The woman, an aspiring dancer, claims that she briefly spoke with Brown before he gave her a drink. According to People, the woman claims that she had little memory of what happened next, saying, “I’m not even sure… this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird….I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I’m standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.” She claims that the singer raped her and did not use protection. The two apparently communicated via text message following the incident.

According to People, Doe claims that she worked with a legal team to attempt to prosecute the case, but a judge ultimately dismissed the case “without prejudice” in 2022, citing “lack of prosecution,” according to court documents. Her lawyers dropped her as a client when police uncovered the text messages between her and Brown.

However, Doe is apparently now pursuing charges again via other avenues. She is represented by attorney Ariel Mitchell, who said in a statement: “I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100% true. I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn’t make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me.”

Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Neither Combs nor Brown’s representatives have commented on the most recent allegations.

The documentary, which explores Brown’s past allegations of abuse and run-ins with the law, is set to premier on October 27 on ID. It was made by the same production company that produced the docuseries Quiet On Set about the Nickelodeon child abuse scandal. Both pieces are part of the production company’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign.