After recently receiving the shocking news that my mom had been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, our world shifted. Watching my once-unstoppable former Black Panther mom, who had always been fearless, now faced with her own vulnerability was overwhelming. I wanted to lift her spirits and remind her of the joy of living. So, I took her for a night of laughs at Hell’s Kitchen’s new spot, So & So’s, a lively piano bar-meets-social supper club at the Romer Hotel.

So & So’s doesn’t just call itself a local staple; it’s designed to immerse its guests in the true essence of Hell’s Kitchen. A place where guests and locals blend effortlessly, So & So’s quickly proved to be the ideal escape we needed. Our evening was already promising as we settled in for the comedy duo Emily Wilson and Chloe Richman’s show, Litty Live. Their weekly series, which they call a “love letter to New York,” is a candid, comical journey through NYC’s quirks and character. They share stories that feel like “Sex and the City” for the 2020s, but with a grittier, more real focus on city life and far fewer high-end glam moments.

Dining was a treat in itself. We ordered So & So’s Towers, a delectable assortment featuring Smoked & Wild Salmon Tartare with everything bagel spice, Tuna Tartare Tacos with avocado and sambal aioli, and Shrimp Toast with plum sauce and crispy Brussels sprouts. For drinks, I opted for “The Bad Idea,” a refreshing yet punchy mix of Lalo Tequila Blanco, blackberry, lime, and chamomile syrup. My mom chose the RouteStock Chardonnay from Sonoma, a fitting choice that complemented the meal and allowed us to enjoy a truly elevated dining experience.

The ambiance at So & So’s is reminiscent of stepping into a local legend’s living room. The intimate, homey vibe made us feel immediately at ease, which was only amplified by the warmth of the staff and the infectious laughs of the performers. So & So’s truly lives up to its mission of creating a space where somebodies and nobodies mingle seamlessly, supported by an eclectic lineup curated by the talented Melissa Rose Hirsch and Jacob Yates. They bring in a variety of acts, from Broadway stars to jazz trios and drag performers, each making every night unique.

The evening was a beautiful reminder of joy amidst difficulty, and I could tell that my mom felt both renewed and relaxed. So & So’s is more than a supper club – it’s an experience, a sanctuary of good vibes, and a heartening reminder that life’s little pleasures are worth celebrating.

Watch our night out at So & So’s below!