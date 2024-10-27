Former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a powerful warning at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Kalamazoo, Michigan, highlighting what she believes would be the severe risks to women’s health if Donald Trump were re-elected.

Speaking to the huge crowd, Obama stated, “I am asking y’all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously.” She emphasized how policies under a Trump administration could jeopardize the health and well-being of women, urging men to consider the impact on their loved ones. “To the men who love us,” she said, “let me just try to paint a picture of what it will feel like if America, the wealthiest nation on earth, keeps revoking basic care from its women and how it will affect every single woman in your life.”

Obama, who’s known to be a great orator described potential risks, such as women “in legal jeopardy if she needs a pill from out of state or overseas, or if she has to travel across state lines because the local clinic closed up.” She stressed that women could be denied critical health care: “Your daughter could be the one too terrified to call the doctor if she’s bleeding during an unexpected pregnancy… or your wife or mother could be the ones at higher risk of dying from undiagnosed cervical cancer because they have no access to regular gynecological care.”

What’s more, Obama also urged voters to take their decisions seriously, cautioning against not voting or choosing third-party candidates as a form of protest. “We as women will become collateral damage to your rage,” she said, asking, “Are you as men prepared to look into the eyes of the women and children you love and tell them that you supported this assault on our safety?”

The Vice President echoed these dire concerns, stating that Trump’s policies would endanger women’s rights and health. “The men of America don’t want this,” she said. “Women have died because of these bans… the consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign, if you want to call it that, responded, asserting that he supports state rights on abortion matters and would not sign a federal abortion ban. Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added that Trump supports access to contraception and IVF.