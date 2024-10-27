LeBron James delivered an impressive triple-double performance, scoring 32 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

At 39 years old, LeBron who is looking like Benjamin Button, is the oldest active player in the NBA, and continued to defy age-related expectations with his elite play. Like this is really nuts. He’s on a back to back night and taking over games. He will be FORTY on December 30th. Wild.

Teammate Anthony Davis added 31 points and nine rebounds, maintaining his streak of scoring over 31 points in every game this season.

For the first time in years and under new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers remain undefeated at 3-0. The game highlighted LeBron’s skill and endurance as he took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring a critical 16 points to rally the Lakers from a deficit.

Get this, the Lakers had built up a 15-point lead in the first half, but Sacramento narrowed the gap, trailing just 64-60 by halftime and eventually taking a seven-point lead in the third quarter. LeBron’s late-game heroics, however, turned the tide. Davis solidified the Lakers’ lead by sinking a crucial three-pointer with 37 seconds left, putting Los Angeles up 128-123 after the Kings had brought it within two points.

Kings’ star Domantas Sabonis also posted a triple-double in the loss, scoring 29 points on an efficient 10-for-14 shooting, along with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. So basically he’s still killing but they fell short to the revitalized Lakers.