Drake and Omarion took the stage in a friendly dance battle on Thursday night (Oct. 24) to celebrate Drake’s 38th birthday at Houston’s Escape Nightclub. Good to see Drizzy having fun with his real ones by his side.

Drake Have A Dance Battle With Omarion At His Birthday Party In Houston. pic.twitter.com/t1TOkfOf4x — The CelebLenz (@ThecelebLens) October 27, 2024

Ge this, Omarion, was a surprise musical guest at the event, treated guests to some of his classic hits while Drake played host, passing out bottles of Don Julio 1942. As the night heated up, Drake threw down a dance battle challenge, which Omarion eagerly accepted. Known for his dance skills, Omarion showcased some of his signature moves before inviting Drake, who laughed off his attempts, joined his friend in a hug, and joked, “I’ll dance battle you anytime.”

If you’re not in the know, as we kinda forgot, Drake and Omarion’s friendship dates back to 2009, when they collaborated on “Bria’s Interlude” from Drake’s breakout mixtape, So Far Gone, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2019. For a brief time in 2009, both artists were signed to Young Money, a division of Cash Money Records. While Omarion released only one track under the label before departing over contract issues, Drake became one of its top stars.

ICYMI, Drake, who’s born and raised in Toronto, made a big move, relocating from California to Texas for his roots in the states. His latest single, “Modo Capone,” features collaborations with Texas-based artists like Chino Pacas. Pacas, who just turned 18, released his album Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas, which includes their new track.