Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a stellar performance, leading Los Angeles to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. The Japanese right-hander was dominant, throwing 6.1 innings with only one hit allowed—a solo homer by Juan Soto—along with two walks and four strikeouts. Two of those strikeouts were against Aaron Judge, the AL MVP favorite, who ended the night 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Judge has struggled in the postseason, coming into Game 2 with a .154 average and three strikeouts in Game 1.

“Everything was good because of location,” Yamamoto shared through a translator after the game. “In the zone, out of the zone, everything was working well.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his pitcher, saying, “Yamamoto was fantastic tonight.”

The Dodgers struck first in the second inning with a solo home run from Tommy Edman off Yankees starter Carlos Rodón. Soto’s homer tied the game in the third, but the Yankees’ offense stalled after that. The Dodgers quickly regained the lead that inning as Teoscar Hernández launched a two-run homer into the right-field stands, followed shortly by Freddie Freeman’s solo shot, putting the Dodgers up 4-1.

The Yankees made a push in the ninth inning. Soto, on second base, was driven in by Giancarlo Stanton to narrow the gap to 4-2. Jazz Chisholm’s single then put runners on first and second with only one out. Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen hit Anthony Rizzo, loading the bases for rookie Anthony Volpe, but Volpe struck out. Los Angeles reliever Alex Vesia then replaced Treinen and got Jose Trevino to fly out to end the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained optimistic after the game. “We gave ourselves a chance to get back in it and win that game off a really good reliever,” Boone said. “I love the at-bats there at the end, the compete, the fight. No one said it’s going to be easy. It’s a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won’t flinch. We just gotta keep at it.”

The Dodgers will take their 2-0 series lead to New York, but they might be facing uncertainty over their star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who set a historic record with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases this season, exited the game in the seventh inning after injuring his left shoulder during a stolen base attempt. He was assisted off the field and evaluated postgame.

“He had a little left shoulder subluxation,” Roberts reported. “We’re going to get some tests at some point tonight or tomorrow, and we’ll know more in the next couple of days. But the strength was great, the range of motion good, so we’re encouraged.”

While no final decision has been made about Ohtani’s availability, Roberts hinted he’s hopeful for a return, saying, “I’m expecting him to be in the lineup.”

Game 3 will take place on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers and Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the Yankees.