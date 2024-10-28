Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez Support VP Harris as Trump’s MSG Rally Delivers Racist Remarks to Puerto Rican People

Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez have publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram. They shared the Harris-Walz campaign’s plan for the Puerto Rican people.

In the video, Harris says, “I will never forget what Donald Trump did, and what he did not do, when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

I don't think people realize just how badly that racist "joke" about Puerto Rico is landing with Puerto Ricans. We're a proud people and it's causing every major Puerto Rican with a platform to endorse Kamala.



Bad bunny, J Lo, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi etc.

In the past hour, two Puerto Rican superstars, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, have posted about the 2024 election.



Bad Bunny shared Kamala Harris’s video about Puerto Rico with his 45 million followers.



Ricky Martin shared a clip from Tony Hinchcliffe's (Kill Tony) set with his 16…

The endorsements from Bunny and Lopez come as former president Donald Trump held a MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden, which had its fair share of racist moments. Let’s break them down.

Opening the event, the Trump campaign introduced comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to the crowd, who lashed out at the Latino community. One of the wild jokes was, “They love making babies. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.”

Then he just spoke against Puerto Rico as a whole: “There is literally a floating pile of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

At Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, podcast host and comedian Kill Tony referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” during his set.



Notably, four percent of Pennsylvanians are Puerto Rican.



Notably, four percent of Pennsylvanians are Puerto Rican.

Around 500,000 people.

But wait, he came for Black people too suggesting they carve watermelons instead of pumpkins on Halloween.

Trump rally speaker “jokes” about Black people “carving watermelons” pic.twitter.com/ESizvHV1Np — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

If that’s not enough, the following speakers also had wild moments. For instance, speaker David Rem held a cross in the air and called Vice President Kamala Harris the “antichrist.” Then another, SId Rosenberg, stood ten toes down in referencing immigrants as “fucking illegals.”

"Kamala Harris is the devil! She is the Antichrist!" — Top Trump surrogate David Rem pic.twitter.com/Awu1Xl0VXn — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 27, 2024

The rally and it’s rhetoric arrived on the same day the Harris-Walz campaign highlighted their plan to aide the Puerto Rican population.