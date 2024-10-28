The chic Le Bar Penelope in New York City buzzed with anticipation as boxing legend Lennox Lewis launched his newest venture, Rocavaka’s Champions Limited Edition Vodka, on October 13, 2024. Fans, VIP guests, and industry insiders gathered to celebrate with the champ, marking an exciting crossover from Lewis’s storied boxing career into the world of premium spirits.

Haute Living Celebrates The Launch Of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka

I sat down with Lewis before the event to learn more about his journey with Rocavaka, which is as smooth and refined as his powerful punch once was. Speaking about his pivot to business, he highlighted how he sought partners with similarly high standards: “Dealing with people that are gold medalists, silver medalists, and reached that type of acclaim feels natural to me,” he explained. “They’ve won medals for their vodka—and tasting it, I know why. It’s smooth, just like me. Made from real grapes, it’s something I’d drink anytime I wanted quality.”

The choice to create a vodka from grapes wasn’t just a business decision for Lewis; it also reflects the discipline he’s always prioritized. “The same discipline I brought to boxing is here,” he said. “It’s about giving people something they can say is smooth, tasteful, and meaningful, the same way I put my all into every fight.”

The launch event was a night of exclusivity and elegance, starting with a VIP reception where guests enjoyed one-on-one time with Lewis, hearing stories from his legendary career and being among the first to experience Rocavaka’s newest expression. The event continued into the evening, as attendees mingled over drinks, enjoyed curated bites, and soaked in live music, celebrating a vodka crafted with champion-worthy precision.

I also asked Lennox about advice he would give young athletes, like Steph Curry, who are exploring similar ventures outside of their main careers. “Persistence is everything,” he said. “Many people aren’t persistent, but sticking to your vision without shortcuts—that’s what sets you apart. Believe in what you’re doing.”

As we talked about his favorite music, Lewis shared that hip hop was key to his training soundtrack. “Hip hop was essential for getting pumped up,” he explained. “If Mama Said Knock You Out by LL Cool J was playing, I was getting ready to knock someone out!” Laughing, he added, “That would be one of my go-to tracks. Run-DMC too, and definitely DMX. When Mike Tyson came into our fight with DMX playing, I thought, ‘Great choice!’” Beyond hip hop, Lewis stays close to his Jamaican roots. “Reggae takes me back—Chase Those Crazy Baldheads Out of Town by Bob Marley, and then dancehall artists like Vybz Kartel,” he said.

Lewis’s enthusiasm for Rocavaka wasn’t limited to the taste alone; he was heavily involved in the development. “I told them I wanted the best vodka out there,” he emphasized. “It’s distilled four times, and it’s real, made from grapes that give it this smoothness. If I’m putting my name on it, it’s got to be champion-worthy.”

Raising a glass to the future, I asked what comes next for Rocavaka. “Oh, we’re just getting started,” he shared, hinting at potential flavor expansions. “We’re going to grow this for sure—whether it’s through new flavors or even more refined tastes.”

Before wrapping up, I asked Lewis if he could give his Champions Edition Rocavaka to anyone in the world, who would it be? After a thoughtful pause, he said, “It would have to be someone sophisticated, poised. Honestly, my wife—she sips it like you are, over ice. This vodka is smooth enough that you don’t have to mix it; it’s made to be enjoyed as it is.”

The Rocavaka Champions Limited Edition is as much a reflection of Lewis’s legacy as it is a testament to premium quality. With his own story of discipline and grit infused into every sip, Rocavaka offers fans the chance to raise a glass to the champ’s next great chapter.

Watch our chat about Rocavaka and more below!