Exhale, Dodgers fans, because generational star Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup and set to start in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night after suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2 on Saturday. Woosah.

Ohtani, who hurt his left shoulder while attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the New York Yankees, will lead off for Los Angeles as expected.

ICYMI, the injury occurred when Ohtani’s left arm took an awkward hit, causing him to stay down momentarily in pain before exiting the game. Despite the scare, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has remained optimistic, providing encouraging updates on Ohtani’s condition. On Sunday, Roberts shared that Ohtani was “feeling good” and “in a great spot,” saying, “I think that he’s obviously very well aware of himself and his body, so if he feels good enough to go, I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there.”

Unless you been under a rock for the 160 game MLB season, Ohtani’s first stint with the Dodgers has been historic; he became the first MLB player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. He closed the regular season with 59 stolen bases in 63 attempts, though he is 0-for-2 in stolen base attempts so far this postseason.

As the Dodgers enter Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Yankees, they look to secure their second World Series title since 2020. Ohtani, in his first career playoff run after six seasons with the Angels, had one hit and scored a run in Game 1 but went hitless in Game 2, where he was walked in the seventh inning, setting up the play that led to his injury.