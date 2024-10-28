Funk Flex Calls Out Shyne: ‘You’re a Stone-Cold Faced Liar’

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Funk Flex calls out Shyne over the trailer for his documentary, The Honorable Shyne. Hitting the airwaves, Flex called Shyne a liar, referencing Shyne blaming Diddy for how the 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting went down.

“When somebody tries to say they the scapegoat or they was used… it’s been bothering me,” said Flex on Hot 97. “And I’m gonna keep it a buck. Shyne, I love you bro, and I know what you’ve been though—no I don’t—but you’re a liar. You’re a stone-cold faced liar, Shyne.”

You can hear the full rant below.

DJ Funk Flex goes off on Shyne's new Hulu documentary trailer, calling him a liar and says he's going to expose Shyne for claiming he was the scapegoat in the 1999 NY club shooting involving Diddy. pic.twitter.com/ta5DoQ1ttP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2024

Andscape, Disney-ESPN’s platform focused on Black culture, debuted The Honorable Shyne trailer. The new documentary feature will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Nov.18th.

The documentary, directed by Marcus A. Clarke, chronicles the remarkable life of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, a Grammy Award-winning musician who transitioned from rap stardom to political leadership.

Shyne’s rise in the late 1990s was abruptly halted when he was convicted in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting involving rap mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs. While Combs was acquitted, Shyne was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2001. After his release, Shyne returned to his native Belize and pivoted from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of the Opposition Party.

The film showcases Shyne’s journey of redemption and transformation, providing an intimate look at his evolution from an incarcerated rapper to a leader working to create a brighter future for Belize.

Produced by Jason Perez, The Honorable Shyne features executive producers Dwayne Bray, Talitha Watkins, and others, with co-executive producers David Dennis Jr. and Justin Tinsley. The documentary promises an inspiring narrative of resilience and purpose.

The Honorable Shyne premieres on Hulu on Nov. 18th.