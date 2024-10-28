Head coach JJ Redick, has been impressed by James’ explosive offensive display. Listen, who isn’t? The rookie coach described his performance as “insane.” Redick’s start to coaching the Lakers is already going strong. The team is off to their first 3-0 start in, well, years.

James, is not really here for the load management talk. He fully committed to the Lakers’ current approach, has openly stated his desire to play all 82 games of the regular season, provided he remains healthy. When asked about James’ intention, Redick was clearly pleased. “Sounds great to me,” Redick said prior to the win over the Kings. “It’s great.”

Coach elaborated on James’ ambition to play every regular-season game, expressing his enthusiasm for the idea. “I didn’t see the quote, but I think most players start a season with the goal of playing all 82 games,” Redick shared. “Of course, each player’s situation is unique, with different medical histories and all of that, but if that’s what LeBron wants, fantastic. Love it. I’d be thrilled to have him for 82 games. We’ll manage the minutes accordingly.”

Advertisement

Historically, the Lakers like many coaches have managed their stars workload. James who is the oldest player in the NBA should have his workload under a microscope, however, his well known multi-million dollar care for both his physical and mental health, has kept him in tip top shape and it shows on and off the court. So 82 games might be doable as long as he doesn’t get hurt.

Get this, the Lakers have come out strong, looking even better than many analysts anticipated, and James’ presence will be crucial in positioning the team as a legitimate title contender.