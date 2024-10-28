Kid Cudi Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ Starring Adam Sandler

Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, joining Adam Sandler in the highly anticipated sequel. Details of Cudi’s character remain under wraps, as does much of the film’s plot, leaving fans eager to see how the iconic comedy will evolve.

According to Deadline, Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin return alongside Sandler, reprising their roles as Gilmore’s love interest and golfing rival, respectively. Sandler has also hinted that NFL star Travis Kelce will make a cameo, while Bad Bunny has officially joined the ensemble.

Production on Happy Gilmore 2 is currently underway, though Netflix has yet to comment on the project.

Advertisement