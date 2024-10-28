Si Tu Veux Denim, an established leader in streetwear fashion deeply rooted in U.S. hip-hop culture, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated collection: STV Luxury Knits. This new range merges luxury craftsmanship with modern streetwear aesthetics, offering an elevated knitwear experience that speaks to a global audience.

“Luxury Knits by Si Tu Veux represents a new chapter for the brand. We wanted to create something that feels as luxurious as it is wearable, with an authenticity that stays true to our hip-hop roots,” said Barry White, Co-founder and Creative Director for the brand.

The collection draws inspiration from urban culture while incorporating high-quality fabrics and artisanal techniques. Featuring versatile pieces like sweater knit hockey jerseys, sleek cardigans, and textured knit track pants & hoodies, STV Luxury Knits embodies a sophisticated blend of comfort and style, designed with a modern, urban functionality.

Si Tu Veux is not just about fashion—it’s about a lifestyle that resonates with a global community of trendsetters, streetwear afficionados, and creatives. With fans like African pop icon Burna Boy and UK rap star Giggs already embracing the brand, STV Luxury Knits s is poised to connect with audiences who live at the intersection of music, fashion, and Culture.

This new collection aims to expand Si Tu Veux’s presence into new markets, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Africa—regions that embrace U.S. hip-hop culture and luxury streetwear.