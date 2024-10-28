Lil Durk‘s legal troubles continue to mount as he prepares to face formal charges in a mureder-for-hire plot. While he ultimately submitted himself to federal authorities, new FBI records show that surrender was not part of his initial plan.

FBI documents show that Durk (real name Durk Devontay Banks) attempted to “outmaneuver” federal agents by booking two separate one-way commercial flights to Switzerland and Dubai as well as a private chartered flight to Italy. U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FBI about the international commercial flights and the FBI learned about the scheduled flight to Italy shortly before it was expected to take off. According to FBI documents, “it was a calculated move that he believed could bypass federal jurisdiction.” The rapper was ultimately arrested at Miami’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport an hour before he was set to board the flight to Italy.

Durk’s arrest follows the arrest of five associates connected to his Only the Family (OTF) crew including Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. All members have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. Durk made his first appearance Friday afternoon at C. Clyde Atkins U.S. Courthouse in Miami and remains in Broward County jail as he faces conspiracy charges tied to the murder plot of Rondo.

Despite his best-laid plans, Durk may have had trouble escaping to Italy as passport control is required to exit the United States as well as enter the European Union- even on private jets. The United States and European Union countries often work together to apprehend individuals with arrest warrants in the other’s jurisdiction.