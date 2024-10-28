MuseZeuM is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Apple Music to bring fans “The Best Curated DJ Mixes,” a unique series of mixes that merges artistry with cutting-edge sound. This series marks the beginning of MuseZeuM’s mission to make iconic mixtapes accessible in a format that ensures artists and DJs receive their due recognition and support.

Each mix within this exclusive collection is designed to deliver an immersive experience, true to the MuseZeuM brand. The inaugural lineup includes legendary producer Salaam Remi, known for his soul-stirring blend of classic and contemporary sounds; DJ Dirty Harry, who seamlessly fuses nostalgic throwbacks with modern beats; Ralph McDaniel, the visionary behind Video Music Box, who marries iconic visuals with fresh audio; Bambino, renowned for his dynamic mixes of old-school and new-school reggae; and Disco Neil, who infuses high-energy dancehall vibes that keep listeners on their feet.

“Our partnership with Apple Music is about more than just music; it’s about creating a space where art and technology intersect to pay homage to classic mixtapes while supporting the artists who inspire us,” says Salaam Remi, founder of MuseZeuM. “These mixes offer a unique blend of nostalgia, rhythm, and creativity that makes the MuseZeuM collection an unforgettable listening experience.”

Listeners can follow the MuseZeuM Apple Music page to stay updated on the latest releases, handpicked playlists, and exclusive content. This launch is only the beginning—MuseZeuM and Apple Music have much more in store to enrich the music culture and create memorable audio experiences for fans worldwide.