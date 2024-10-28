Here comes the non apology after what was widely regarded as a MAGA hate rally at Madison Square Garden. A representative for Madison Square Garden (MSG) has addressed recent backlash over a rally held by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the New York venue on Sunday night, during which several racially charged comments were made.

Get this, in a curt statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, an MSG Entertainment spokesperson said, “As a business we are neutral in political matters. We rent to either side. We don’t censor artists, performers or speakers.”

The “event” or what ever it was, faced outrage in part due to stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s offensive remarks targeting Latinos, Jews, and Black people—key constituencies in the approaching election. Hinchcliffe’s comments included a controversial statement referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and a racially insensitive joke about a Black audience member.

What’s more, actress Ellen Barkin publicly criticized MSG owner James Dolan, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Madison Square Garden is owned by James Dolan. A major supporter of nazi trump. His accomplice is one Irving Azoff. A Jew. A shonda for the goyim if ever one lived. May they suffer the pain of all who suffered at the hands of the Nazi regime.”

Here’s how what a source emphasized. The Trump campaign had rented Madison Square Garden, a venue with a longstanding history of hosting political and civic events. In the past, MSG has hosted both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Additionally, President Joe Biden held an event in March at Radio City Music Hall, another venue owned by the Dolan family, where he was joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

It is important to note that back in 1939 there was a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden that echoed similar rhetoric and brought out the same hateful vitriol just a few years before World War II began.

In response to Hinchcliffe’s remarks, several Puerto Rican entertainers, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin, voiced their support for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

During his remarks at the rally, Trump expressed gratitude to James Dolan, noting their long friendship and Dolan’s support: “I want to thank Jim Dolan. He’s been incredible. He’s been just incredible. The job they’ve done. The job they’ve done. Thank you.” Dolan, who is also a registered Democrat, held his wedding at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, reflecting a friendship that spans more than 30 years.