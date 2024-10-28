Rep Slams Report Claiming Jamie Foxx Blamed Diddy for Hospitalization as ‘Outlandish, Ridiculous, and Baseless’

Over the weekend, attendees at the taping of Jamie Foxx’s forthcoming Netflix special stated that the superstar comedian, actor, and singer passed the blame to Diddy for his 2023 hospitalization.

The attendee, Choke No Joke, revealed Foxx, in a “serious tone,” stated he was the one who reported Diddy to the FBI. “He said, ‘Diddy did something to me, and I’m the one who called the feds on him.’”

The statement comes as celebrity bodyguard Big Homie CC stated, according to Page Six, “I know Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie reported him to the FBI because of it.’

Advertisement

In a statement to AllHipHop, Diddy’s representatives called the story “outlandish, ridiculous, and baseless.” They also highlighted that Foxx’s team denied the accusations.

Also, over the weekend, a paparazzi ran to Foxx and asked about the alleged statement, only to receive a “God bless you.”