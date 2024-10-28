First off if you didn’t know, Tony Rock is Chris Rock’s brother. Recently he expressed some what of disappointment over not being cast in many of his older brother Chris Rock’s films.

During an appearance on the Green Room podcast with comedian Aries Spears, the conversation shifted to Chris, prompting Spears to ask why Tony hasn’t appeared in more of his brother’s movies.

Here’s a link from Tony’s chat with Art of Dialogue and the commentary provided by Karen Civil:

Advertisement

Interesting how one of Tony Rock’s notable roles came through Will Smith, given the history between him and Chris.



Meanwhile, it’s great to see families like the Murphy Brothers and the Wayans family keep uplifting each other within the industry. https://t.co/Z9cOhN7kML — Karen ‘KC’ Civil (@KarenCivil) October 27, 2024

Tony went in to the situation, explaining, “I’m going to try to explain to you guys. I’m not saying it’s going to make sense, but my brother—he’s a businessman when it comes to movies.” He added that Chris tends to cast big-name actors to help market his films, which Tony understood from a business perspective.

Let’s dive in …

Get this, the All of Us actor admitted feeling “crushed” after missing out on a role in Chris’s film Top Five. According to Tony, Chris had invited him to be part of the project but never followed up. He only learned about the film’s production when friends called him from the set. “Two months in, I get a f**king phone call that says, ‘Yo, you at the wrap party? We here,’” Tony recalled. “That sh*t crushed me. I have never seen the movie Top Five.”

Now Tony made one thing clear, he said he rarely asks his brother for favors. “I’ve asked Chris for five favors my whole life. He said ‘no’ every time, and I swore on everything I loved I would never ask him for anything for as long as I live,” he said.

That’s real and his transparency is admirable.

These comments come two years after Tony publicly stood by Chris following the infamous Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped him. Tony took shots at Smith in defense of his brother, declaring during a stand-up set, “If you think you’re gonna walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherfking Oscars. And if you walk your a up here, you ain’t nominated for sh*t but these motherfuking hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, nia. Every time you see me do a show, pop!”

Tony continued, “I didn’t want to start the show like that. You gonna hit my motherfking brother because your bih gave you a side-eye? Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers, y’all ain’t know, it’s a lot of Rock brothers.”