NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal recently faced backlash for his kind of creepy comments about basketball star Angel Reese’s viral outfit.

Okay, get this, Reese, 22, went viral after appearing on Wild ‘n Out in shorts that exposed part of her buttocks. We get it. We got it. But when Shaq, “her mentor,” joined her Unapologetically Angel podcast, he suggested that Reese’s outfit could be a way to increase her earnings.

“Imagine you in them same little a** shorts you had on at the Wild ‘n Out show dunking,” Shaq remarked. “You know how many T-shirts you gon’ sell? You trippin’. Them same little a** shorts you had on at Wild ‘n Out … I’m just saying.” Reese, uncomfortable with the direction of the conversation, tried to redirect by responding, “OK, all right, all right, all right.”

As you can imagine, the comments sparked criticism online. One user on X wrote, “Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her.” Another commented, “Angel Reese learned a painful lesson about men through Shaq in real time, I fear.” Others expressed similar sentiments, with one user emphasizing, “I’m glad people are recognizing Shaq’s creepy and perverted behavior. What I don’t like is some people following up with ‘well if Angel dresses like that what does she expect.’ She can dress sexy and still not want to be sexually harassed.”

Now before the cancellation crew takes action, Reese has previously spoken about her deep respect for O’Neal, whom she considers a “father figure.” She told USA Today in January, “He’s super inspiring to me. He’s so genuine, he’s been there for me through tough times. He just gets it, and there’s not a more perfect person for me to be tight with. We have fun, and if I need anything, he would help me … and he would do that even if I never played basketball again. He doesn’t care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person.”

What ya’ll think did he cross a line or was the conversation just fine?