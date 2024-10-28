There no secret that the New York Yankees have their work cut out for them in the historic 2024 World Series, the most-watched MLB Championship Series in almost 40 years, but Ice Cube opening up Game 2 with his performance of “Today Was A Good Day” in Dodger Stadium was a precursor to L.A.’s 4-2 win over the Bronx Bombers.

In the third inning, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez hit back to back homers off Yanks’ left hander Carlos Rodón, giving the Dodgers a three-run lead in a game they went on the win 4-2 to take a 2-0 series advantage. Hernández and Freeman became the second pair of Dodgers teammates to hit back-to-back homers in the World Series, joining Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager, who did it in Game 5 of the 1981 Fall Classic, also against the Yankees.

The Dodgers fulfilled Cube’s premonition that Los Angeles would have a good day, forcing the Yankees to go back to the Bronx and attempt to reverse the Dodgers’ momentum.

Additionally, with the series returning to New York and L.A. star Shohei Ohtani’s left shoulder subluxation which may force him to sit out at least some of the World Series, just might give the Yanks enough of an advantage tonight in Game 3.