Philadelphia’s own Tierra Whack, the groundbreaking rapper behind World Wide Whack, is hitting the road for a new kind of tour—this time in partnership with Venmo to co-host Season 2 of their financial education series, Money Talks. Through candid conversations with artists, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, Whack dives into topics that go beyond her music, focusing on financial literacy, a subject she’s passionate about sharing with her fans and community.

In Money Talks, Tierra shares the financial challenges she’s faced on her journey to stardom and the lessons she learned while working multiple jobs to fund her dream of a music career. “As someone who knows what it’s like to hustle for your dreams, I really wish I’d had real conversations about money and resources when I first started out,” Tierra told The Source. “I’m lucky to have the chance now to highlight how important financial literacy is and how initiatives like Venmo’s Money Talks can help demystify finances. By sharing tips and breaking down barriers around money management, we can learn from each other and empower ourselves. Let’s dive into these conversations, especially when you’re younger—it can really set you up for success in the long run!”

In each episode, Whack and her guests unpack their experiences with money, addressing everything from navigating financial pressures to balancing side hustles with nine-to-five jobs. The show not only covers personal journeys but offers practical guidance to viewers, emphasizing that understanding money is a community effort and a skill everyone can benefit from. “Venmo sees how vital it is to have these conversations to demystify money,” Whack said, adding that Money Talks will cover essential strategies for financial empowerment.

Advertisement

With Venmo now offering Teen Accounts and Teen Debit Cards, the platform aims to equip young people with tools to learn responsible financial habits early on, a resource Whack wishes had been available to her at a young age.

Catch the latest episodes of Money Talks to hear how Tierra Whack and her guests are flipping the script on financial literacy, making it accessible, relatable, and inspiring for the next generation of dreamers and doers.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

Follow (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) for more info!