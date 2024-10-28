Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is spotlighting recent despicable comments made by a speaker at that MAGA rally in New York City over the weekend that disparaged Puerto Ricans. The digital ads targeted Latino voters. The ad also argued that the community “deserves better” than what former President Trump offers. Facts.

During the pre-show at Trump’s MAGA rally, so-called comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made disgusting jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Unsurprising but this is who they are by all account of Trump’s detractors.

Get this, the 30-second ad will run on digital platforms popular with Latino viewers, such as YouTube TV, Hulu, and Snapchat, in battleground states. According to a Harris campaign official who shared details with NBC News, the ad aims to reach Puerto Rican populations in key states like Pennsylvania, which has over 450,000 Puerto Ricans, including more than 300,000 eligible voters. North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Michigan also have substantial Puerto Rican communities, and small margins could determine the race outcome in these states.

Along with this new ad, the Harris campaign will place digital ads in El Nuevo Dia, Puerto Rico’s leading newspaper, through Election Day. The ad includes a GIF in Spanish that reads: “Focus on your family in the States. One voice, one vote.”

What’s more the ad begins with a clip of Hinchcliffe’s offensive remarks before showing Trump mentioning “Puerto Rico” and ends with Harris’ comments on Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria. “I will never forget what Donald Trump did. He abandoned the island and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults,” Harris states, referencing her message to Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, released prior to Trump’s rally. “As president, I will always fight for you and your families, and together, we can chart a new way forward,” she adds.

Anyway, the Trump campaign tried to distance itself from the remarks, and notable Republicans quickly condemned the comments. Whatever.

Even before the nonsense, ahead of Trump’s MAGA event, Harris outlined her economic agenda for Puerto Ricans, stopping at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia. Who said the VP does not have policies.

Her proposals include an “opportunity economy” for Puerto Rico, which would involve building a robust energy grid and streamlining bureaucratic processes that have slowed projects.

To further amplify her proactive message, Harris’ campaign posted a video summarizing her policy, which Puerto Rican stars like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Luis Fonsi later shared on Instagram. While some of these artists already endorsed Harris, the campaign hopes their support will significantly extend the reach of her message. Combined, these musicians have over 300 million Instagram followers, providing a substantial platform for Harris’ outreach.