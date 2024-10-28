World Series Posting Record Viewing Numbers

The 2024 World Series is off to an impressive start, with Fox reporting record-breaking viewership for Saturday Game 2 of the Yankees-Dodgers matchup. The game drew 13.4 million viewers, marking the best Game 2 ratings since 2018, despite a slight dip from Game 1’s 15.2 million viewers.

Game 1, a nail-biting extra-innings win for the Dodgers, sparked excitement that continued into Game 2 as the Dodgers secured another victory. The series now averages 14.5 million viewers across networks, the strongest World Series start in seven years.

Expectations are high, with the Dodgers aiming for a Game 3 win despite a shoulder injury to star hitter Shohei Ohtani. Game 3 is on Monday from The Bronx.

