Yeat Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 with ‘LYFESTYLE’

Rising rap star Yeat has secured his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with LYFESTYLE, released via Lyfestyle Corporation, Field Trip, and Capitol Records. The 22-track project amassed 89,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking Yeat’s highest debut sales to date. This achievement also adds to his impressive record of five top 10 debuts in less than three years, following Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), and 2093 (No. 2 in 2024).

LYFESTYLE, released on October 18, features collaborations with Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and more. The album also made waves on streaming platforms, debuting at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut Chart globally and in the U.S. with two tracks, “GEEK TIMË” and “STFU,” landing on the U.S. Top Song Debut Chart. Globally, LYFESTYLE has made a strong impact on Apple Music, charting in over 100 countries.

Yeat’s first No. 1 album solidifies his place in the industry, with LYFESTYLE reflecting his rapid rise and strong fan base.

Advertisement