24 Hour Fitness and Boardroom Team Up for Youth Basketball Clinic in LA

24 Hour Fitness, a leader in holistic fitness, expanded its partnership with Boardroom, the sports and entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, through a community basketball clinic at their La Cienega club in Los Angeles. The event brought together youth from South LA to emphasize the value of fitness, teamwork, and skill-building in a supportive environment.

Guided by professional trainers, including Kieon Arkwright, founder of the Denver Nuggets Basketball Academy, and Jelany White, founder of Pro Factory Performance, young athletes participated in drills designed to enhance basketball fundamentals. Legendary NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, also known as “Lethal Shooter,” contributed with an inspiring training video, while NBA players Monte Morris and Royce O’Neale of the Phoenix Suns, and Trentyn Flowers of the LA Clippers, surprised participants, offering hands-on advice and encouragement.

Approximately 75 youth from organizations like the Crenshaw and Westchester YMCA, Al Wooten Center, Air West, and It’s Bigger Than Us joined the event. These groups, deeply rooted in South LA, work to support underserved communities, making this clinic an extension of 24 Hour Fitness and Boardroom’s mission to uplift youth through sports.

Arkwright and White, both with personal ties to 24 Hour Fitness, spoke about the gym’s impact on their lives and careers. Reflecting on his journey, Arkwright shared, “24 Hour Fitness has played a pivotal role in shaping my career and personal growth. My first day pass sparked a passion, and I eventually became a member and trainer here. Every meaningful connection and opportunity I’ve had began at 24 Hour Fitness.”

White also highlighted the sense of community he experienced. “24 Hour Fitness was my safe space, where I could refine my game and build friendships that last to this day. It was LA Basketball at its best,” he said, recalling fond memories of pickup games that brought LA’s basketball culture to life.

To conclude the event, 24 Hour Fitness and Boardroom gifted select participants with tickets to LA Clippers games, signed merchandise, and complimentary gym memberships.

Karl Sanft, President and CEO of 24 Hour Fitness, emphasized the brand’s dedication to community engagement. “The culture of basketball is strong at 24 Hour Fitness, from our in-gym pickup games to partnerships with top NBA teams. Our collaboration with Boardroom allows us to support youth fitness and foster stronger, fitter lives for Southern California’s young athletes.”

Through this initiative, 24 Hour Fitness and Boardroom have underscored their shared vision of building community and inspiring future generations.