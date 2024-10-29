Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

50 Cent Says He Turned Down $3 Million to Perform at Trump Rally

October 29, 2024
Shawn Grant

50 Cent can’t be bought. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, 50 revealed he was asked to come to the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, revealing he turned down $3 million to perform.


50 also revealed they asked him to perform “Many Men” at the Republican National Convention, which he also declined.

“When you do get involved in [politics] no matter how you feel someone passionately disagrees with you,” 50 said. “That’s the formula that sent Kanye to Japan.”

You can hear it from 50 below.