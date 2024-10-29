adidas Originals and 100 Thieves Launch Bold Fall Collection Inspired by Esports and Workwear

Following the success of their first head-to-toe collection, adidas Originals and 100 Thieves reunite this fall with a new line of apparel, footwear, and accessories. This second collaborative collection blends workwear influences with 100 Thieves’ heritage, prioritizing bold designs, comfort, and versatility.

A standout piece in the lineup is a motocross-inspired long-sleeve jersey that channels the early era of esports fashion. Matching accessories, including socks and a cap with a flame graphic, alongside a co-branded crossbody bag, enhance the collection’s signature look. Completing the workwear theme, a heavyweight hooded jacket and carpenter-style pants in black with co-branded accents bring rugged style to the collection.

The collection also debuts the Palos Hills sneaker, a modern take on an archival adidas silhouette featuring 100 Thieves’ script logo on the tongue, embodying the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.

Accompanying the Drop 2 product line is an exclusive, 16-page zine inspired by Japanese streetwear and 2000s magazine culture. Created in collaboration with artist GOODNEWSFORBADGUYS, the zine features a manga-style comic and a photo shoot with 100 Thieves creator Vinnie Hacker.

The collection launches on November 2nd at 100thieves.com and will be released globally on November 6th through Adidas.com, the Adidas app, Adidas stores, and select retailers.