Amber Rose Clarifies Beyoncé ‘Copycat’ Accusation as a Friendly Troll Gone Wrong

Over the weekend, Amber Rose found herself in the headlines for suggesting that Beyoncé copied her Republican National Convention speech during a recent rally for Kamala Harris in Houston. But according to Amber, this was nothing more than a lighthearted joke between friends that got seriously misconstrued.

The controversy kicked off after Amber’s comments started circulating, leading fans and media to speculate about a supposed “beef” with Beyoncé. However, as she explained to TMZ, Amber was merely trolling. Out celebrating Halloween in Hollywood, she addressed the misunderstanding, saying it was just a bit of playful shade aimed at Beyoncé—a friend she occasionally ribs for fun. “I troll my friends all the time,” Amber clarified, emphasizing that the supposed accusation was never meant to be taken seriously.

Amber further added that she finds it funny, albeit frustrating, how even lighthearted trolling can spiral into headlines. “You can’t even joke anymore without making international news,” she said. Amber, who has met Beyoncé a few times, expressed surprise at how a casual tease could blow up, pointing out that today’s hyper-connected world doesn’t leave much room for harmless jokes among friends.

Ultimately, Amber Rose’s clarification shows just how quickly talking about Beyonce can turn into a swarm from the Beyhive.

