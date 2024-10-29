Talk about between a rock and a hard place. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is under pressure to return a $150,000 campaign donation from Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk, or Durk Banks, who faces federal charges of orchestrating a murder-for-hire attempt. In August 2022, Banks allegedly financed an attempt to kill rival rapper Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, in Los Angeles. Though Bowman survived, his cousin Saviay’a Robinson was killed in the attack. Now, questions are mounting over Mayor Johnson’s decision to keep the donation, even as Banks, a major contributor to Johnson’s campaign, faces these serious charges.

What’s interesting is Johnson’s response has raised eyebrows. When asked why he hasn’t returned the money, Johnson stated that doing so would equate to prematurely “passing judgment on a Black man before a full trial has actually come to fruition.” Wow. If that’s not standing on your ten toes, we don’t know what is.

Johnson added, “I don’t know all the circumstances around these accusations… but here’s another example of a young Black man who grew up in severe trauma that led to life choices that he has been very open and vocal about, healing from those choices.”

However critics argue that returning the donation wouldn’t imply Banks’ guilt but would merely distance the mayor’s office from the controversy. They also highlight how Banks, through his Chicago-based rap group “Only the Family” (OTF), is linked to violent gang activity according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. This reputation for violence is at odds with Mayor Johnson’s mission to reduce Chicago’s gun violence, a concern central to his policies and public messaging.

Get this, Johnson’s stance contrasts with other political figures who have swiftly distanced themselves from campaign contributors facing criminal charges. For instance, in 2019, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle returned $116,000 raised by an Alderman who was later charged with corruption. Similarly, U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, another Chicago mayoral candidate, returned a donation from cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried after his criminal charges surfaced.

What’s more, Banks has recently signaled a shift in his public image — posting about his Muslim faith, supporting Chicago youth, and celebrating the clearing of his past convictions — his alleged involvement in this recent murder-for-hire plot raises questions. Banks, who attempted to leave the country before being apprehended near Miami International Airport, now faces federal charges in a case involving “hundreds of hours” of evidence and investigation, including forensics and surveillance.

As the shocking investigation unfolds, Johnson’s reluctance to return Banks’ donation is perceived by some as tacit support for a figure linked to the very type of violence that Chicago’s leaders seek to curb. This tension underscores the complexities Johnson faces as he navigates his responsibilities to the city while balancing his alliances and political affiliations.