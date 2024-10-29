Dwyane Wade Celebrates Statue Unveiling with Tequila Don Julio 1942

On October 25th, a statue honoring Dwyane Wade was unveiled in Miami, FL. Following the ceremony, the NBA legend toasted with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at a private celebration, surrounded by friends and family, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat fans will now be greeted by a lasting tribute to Dwyane Wade as the franchise legend becomes the first player in team history to receive a statue outside the Kaseya Center. Wade, who led the Heat to three championships during his 15-season tenure, was celebrated during a special unveiling ceremony.

The statue immortalizes a memorable moment from March 9, 2009, when Wade hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Chicago Bulls. Following the shot, Wade famously jumped onto the scorer’s table, declaring, “This is my house!” That iconic celebration is captured in the statue’s pose, which Wade noted would now be “set in stone” for future generations.

Advertisement

As Wade stood in front of the statue, he relished the moment, encouraging his son to strike the same pose while his daughter joined in the fun. The unveiling coincided with the Heat’s season opener, where the court was dedicated to former head coach and current Team President Pat Riley, a key figure in establishing the franchise’s championship culture.

DWade just taking it all in at his statue unveiling… pic.twitter.com/XnyahQzIld — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2024

Wade expressed gratitude for his connection to the organization, emphasizing his role in building its legacy. “I didn’t come into history; I’m a part of the history,” he stated, underscoring his enduring impact on the Miami Heat and the sport itself. This statue ensures that Wade’s legacy will resonate for years to come.