Dwyane Wade Hosts Surprise Birthday Brunch at Miami Beach’s Casadonna for Gabrielle Union

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade celebrated his wife, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, with a surprise four-course brunch for her birthday at Miami Beach’s Casadonna on October 27th. The event, held at Groot Hospitality’s coastal Italian restaurant, brought together friends and family to honor Union-Wade amid a festive Miami weekend.

The couple was in town for another special moment: the unveiling of an eight-foot statue of Wade outside the Kaseya Center, commemorating his impact on the Miami Heat franchise.

Union-Wade embraced the brunch’s chic Miami vibe, donning a fall-inspired look featuring a Tory Burch brown-and-white neoprene golf dress, a BY FAR Rubik Box Top Handle Bag in calf leather, and coordinating Autry Medalist trainers.

The intimate celebration highlighted Wade’s dedication to family and showcased the couple’s support for each other’s successes. Wade and Union, known for their stylish and supportive partnership, made the most of the Miami festivities, with Wade’s gesture making this birthday one to remember.