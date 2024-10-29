A host of federal agencies have offered up their investigators to launch an “interagency operation” at the MDC(Metropolitan Detention Center) in Brooklyn yesterday(October 28) as Bad Boy music and fashion mogul Diddy remains in federal custody.

The Bureau of Prisons gave a statement to AP, saying that the operation is “designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn.”

The agencies noted on Monday that there was “no active threat” and that the operation was pre-planned some time ago. The agencies did not give any more information about the operation “in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation.”

Advertisement

MDC has a horrific reputation, known for its deplorable living conditions as well as murders and other acts of violence among inmates. Diddy attempted to make bail in order to leave MDC, but a judge ruled against him getting out on bail due to his alleged danger to society and his being a flight risk.

Diddy is not the first high-profile inmate at MDC, the facility where well-known prisoners such as R. Kelly and Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman were held before their trials. Diddy, who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering last month, could face life behind bars if convicted on these charges.