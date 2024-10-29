Hit-Boy Teams with D’USSÉ Cognac for AR-Powered Holiday Gift Box Experience

GRAMMY-winning producer Hit-Boy has joined forces with D’USSÉ Cognac to release a limited edition D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box featuring an augmented reality (AR) experience. Each gift box includes a 750 mL bottle of D’USSÉ VSOP and a QR code that unlocks The Set, an exclusive AR encounter with Hit-Boy himself.

By scanning the QR code on their smartphone, recipients can activate a lifelike AR version of Hit-Boy spinning behind a DJ booth. Users can then choose a signature D’USSÉ cocktail, like the D’USSÉspresso Martini or Spicy Sidecar, and Hit-Boy’s digital presence will respond with a custom playlist crafted to match the chosen vibe.

D’USSÉ and Hit-Boy will celebrate the box’s launch during Art Basel Miami Beach, inviting tastemakers from art, music, and culture for a night of curated beats and cocktails.

The D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box is now available nationwide and online at dusse.com for $50.