Honor the Gift and LA Rams Unite for Limited “After Hours” Capsule Collection

Today, Honor the Gift, founded by NBA star Russell Westbrook, unveils its exclusive capsule collection with the Los Angeles Rams, available Thursday, October 24, 2024, on honorthegift.co and ramsfanshop.com. This limited-edition “After Hours” collection features six versatile pieces designed to transition from game day to nightlife seamlessly. The collection includes a short-sleeved T-shirt, long-sleeved T-shirt, hoodie, matching track jacket, track pants, and a jacket, capturing a casual yet refined style.

Russell Westbrook described the collection’s roots: “The collaboration between Honor the Gift and the Los Angeles Rams is so authentic. We wanted to create a collection that embodies the heart of the inner city and the connection between sports.”

Los Angeles Rams CMO Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick shared her excitement: “Partnering with Honor the Gift is a thrilling convergence of two brands with deep Los Angeles roots. We’re celebrating LA’s vibrant culture and inspiring fans to express their passion in a whole new way.”

Featuring a soundtrack by LA-based rapper Dom Kennedy, the campaign highlights a blend of sports, streetwear, and culture icons including Rams players Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, LA streetwear pioneer Kacey Lynch, TikTok star Isaiah Garza, and prominent LA-based musicians Mikhala and Ncognita.

The collection will be available online and in-store at Honor the Gift’s LA flagship, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, and nflshop.com.