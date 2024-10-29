This year’s SelectCon NYC, hosted by UnitedMasters and held at Brooklyn’s Zerospace, brought together some of hip-hop’s most influential voices—Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cam’ron, and Joe Budden—for a transformative day of inspiration and insights. SelectCon provided a platform for these industry giants to dive deep into topics like music, entrepreneurship, and legacy-building. Here’s a rundown of the event’s highlights.

UnitedMasters founder, Steve Stoute, led powerful one-on-one discussions with each of the headlining icons. In separate conversations, 50 Cent, Cam’ron, and Joe Budden shared personal stories of their music careers, business ventures, and hard-won lessons on navigating the entertainment industry. The trio touched on iconic music moments, valuable mistakes, and their boldest career pivots, delivering unfiltered insights for attendees. Notably, they each shared the importance of creativity, adaptability, and ownership in building successful, sustainable careers. Industry titans Lenny “Lenny S” Santiago (SVP, Roc Nation) and Tremaine Emory (Founder of Denim Tears) also gave insights on their professional and personal journeys on an Ally presented panel.

Cam’ron Reveals ‘It Is What It Is’ is Crushing YouTube Sports—Trailing Only ‘First Take’

At SelectCon, Cam’ron shared an exciting update about his sports show ‘It Is What It Is’. The show has not only captivated sports fans but is also outperforming major sports programs on YouTube, including SportsCenter. In fact, the only show with more views is ‘First Take’. Cam’ron and Mase’s unique take on sports commentary, combined with their authentic style, has clearly resonated with viewers, marking a significant shift in how audiences engage with sports media online.

50 Cent on Early Sacrifices for Power: Took $17,000 per Episode to Executive Produce, Star, and Oversee Music

At SelectCon NYC, in a candid reveal, 50 Cent discussed his financial sacrifices during the initial seasons of Power, his hit TV series. Agreeing to be paid only $17,000 per episode, he prioritized retaining creative control to ensure the show’s authenticity. This early decision paved the way for the series to become a pop culture phenomenon, allowing him to leverage the show’s success to secure a stronger deal later. His story was a masterclass in trusting the creative process and focusing on the long game.

Joe Budden’s Tough-Love Advice to Aspiring Podcasters: “Stop Begging”

In his discussion, Joe Budden offered blunt advice to beginner podcasters, emphasizing that building an audience should come before seeking compensation. Urging aspiring podcasters to “stop begging” for checks before establishing a following, Budden highlighted the importance of hard work and consistency. His message reflected his own journey in the industry and underscored the necessity of dedication for success in the media space.

The event also featured an inspiring panel presented by Ally, focusing on mentorship, coaching, and sustainable business practices in the digital era. Moderated by Goldie Harrison (UnitedMasters Dir. of Commerce), the panelists included Lenny “Lenny S” Santiago (SVP, Roc Nation), Tremaine Emory (Founder of Denim Tears), Natalie Brown (Sr. Director, Corporate Citizenship, Ally) and UnitedMasters VP of A&R, Mike Weiss. Together, they shared fresh perspectives on the role of mentorship in empowering artists and discussed strategies for creative ownership in a digital-first economy.

50 Cent and Cam’ron Reunite at SelectCon: The Legendary Backstage Reunion

One of the day’s most memorable moments was the unexpected backstage embrace between 50 Cent and Cam’ron. Once known for their rivalry and playful jabs, the two icons came together in a show of mutual respect, capturing a moment that underscored the evolution of hip-hop relationships.

SelectCon NYC continues to push boundaries for artists, creators, and industry professionals by spotlighting career growth, ownership, and the entrepreneurial spirit. This year’s event reaffirmed SelectCon’s dedication to celebrating innovation, fostering dialogue, and empowering the next generation of creators.