Jordan Brand Launches Heir Series, A New Basketball Silhouette Inspired by Women’s Game

Jordan Brand continues its legacy of innovation with the Heir Series, a new silhouette built for every athlete inspired by women’s basketball. The Heir Series, the brand’s lowest basketball shoe, draws on the unique agility and versatility of the women’s game, designed for the dynamic running and cutting movements critical to top-level performance on the court.

Crafted with insights from the 15 female athletes of the Jordan Brand Family, including stars like Kiki Rice and Kiyomi McMiller, the Heir Series stands as a testament to the growing influence of women in shaping basketball culture. The new design embodies Jordan Brand’s commitment to centering women’s insights, aiming to create products that benefit all athletes.

“We’re currently witnessing a pivotal and transformative era for sports, especially women’s sports,” says Rhyne Howard, a Jordan Brand athlete and Atlanta Dream guard. “This shoe allows us to leverage our understanding of how women play to create products that can benefit all athletes and push the entire sport landscape forward.”

“The Heir Series is very lightweight and doesn’t restrict me much. This is a game-changing shoe for the Brand, and I’m excited to be a part of the collective Jordan Brand Family that helped bring it to life.” – Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

“Understanding that the Heir Series is specifically designed from my insights as well as other women athletes on the roster is really representative of the change that’s going on right now in women’s basketball.” – Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins

Equipped with an exterior foam layer and a Cushlon 3.0 midsole for maximum ground contact, the shoe’s low-profile build enables athletes to pivot and accelerate with ease. Its herringbone traction pattern and adaptive cage enhance stability, addressing common challenges like ankle support, especially relevant in the women’s game.

The Heir Series offers bold colorways reflecting the mindset of female athletes, from the vibrant “Main Character” to the collective favorite colors of the Jordan Brand Family. The shoe is now available globally on jordan.com and at select retailers.