One of most famous and successful Hollywood families, The Wayans brothers—Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory—are officially making their return to the Scary Movie franchise. Let’s go! Nearly two decades after their last installment, the reboot is set to resume their parody slasher series. First announced at CinemaCon in April, the new installment is set to begin filming in 2025 with a theatrical release planned through Miramax and Paramount, according to Deadline. Rick Alvarez has joined as a writer for the project.

Ge this, Marlon broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with Ghostface—who wore Rick Owens boots—in a playful nod to the franchise’s comedic roots. “Last week, I said I had a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make. Well, here it is… WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for…a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again,” he wrote.

When it comes to an official statement, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen expressed their excitement to be reuniting both with each other and with the Scary Movie series. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again,” the brothers shared. “We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Here’s what Jonathan Glickman, president of Miramax, said regarding his enthusiasm about the Wayans’ return: “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Glickman stated. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen, and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon, and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

What’s more, the announcement comes just weeks after Marlon shared insights into the family’s difficult history with the franchise. During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon discussed how Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax deal essentially wrested control of Scary Movie from the Wayans family. “You can’t do Wayans sh*t without the Wayans,” Marlon told Shannon Sharpe, emphasizing the uniqueness of their family’s comedic legacy. “You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn, and Keenen. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them.”