Paris Hilton Lights Up Stage with Nostalgic Razr Tribute During ‘Infinite Icon’ Performance

Pop sensation and longtime Motorola fan Paris Hilton thrilled fans with a dazzling performance of her latest album, Infinite Icon, featuring a giant razr phone prop onstage. Known for her love of the iconic device, Hilton incorporated the retro-cool aesthetic of the Motorola razr into her high-energy set, marking a highlight of her pop star era.

Earlier this year, Hilton partnered with Motorola in New York City to launch the latest razr model, an update on the classic design she first adored in the early 2000s. The razr even made an appearance in Hilton’s recent music video, Bad Bitch Academy, blending her early ‘00s nostalgia with her current pop persona.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Hilton shared, “2024 has been such an iconic year for me with the launch of Infinite Icon, and the new motorola razr+ has been my go-to accessory through it all. Staying connected with my fans is so important to me, and the razr+ has helped me capture and share every significant moment of me sliving in my pop star era.”

Advertisement

Hilton’s performance with the larger-than-life razr tribute underscores her enduring influence on pop culture, blending tech, music, and nostalgia into one unforgettable experience.