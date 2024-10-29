This past Friday, October 25, Porsche and 63 Auto Body came together for a dazzling evening of high fashion and luxury automotive unveiling. Hosted by The Now PR, the Halloween-themed Masquerade Ball set an elegant stage for the reveal of Porsche’s custom 911 GT3 RS and 911 S/T models. Attendees arrived in stunning couture and intricate masks, embodying the spirit of the masquerade and elevating the night’s allure. The event took place at Porsche Brooklyn, where automotive excellence was celebrated alongside glamour and exclusivity.

Notable guests included Porsche executives and high-profile figures from entertainment, such as ASAP Ferg, Dave East, Neek Bucks, and Millyz. The newly unveiled 911 GT3 RS and 911 S/T models, crafted with Porsche’s signature precision and tailored details by 63 Auto Body, were the centerpieces of the night. These limited-edition cars drew admiration for their sleek designs and unmatched performance, representing the pinnacle of luxury and innovation for Porsche collectors and enthusiasts.

The evening featured premium cocktails by BELAIRE and a gourmet selection of hors d’oeuvres, rounding out the opulent atmosphere. Guests were immersed in an ambiance that celebrated craftsmanship and sophistication, capturing the essence of Porsche’s commitment to performance and style. Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with the masquerade concept and exquisite unveiling leaving a lasting impression.

For those in the market for exclusive and finely engineered vehicles, the 911 GT3 RS and 911 S/T are now available at Porsche Brooklyn. With this Halloween-themed reveal, Porsche and 63 Auto Body highlighted their shared dedication to quality, precision, and luxury, making it a standout event in the automotive world.

photo credit: Now Media