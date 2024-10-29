Talk about bad timing with all the Hitler rhetoric floating around election season. Cecilia Hailey, a former teacher at the academy, recently alleged that Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—intended for the school to have “Hitler vibes.”

Oh, boy. Again with the Hitler and Kanye talk?

Now what’s interesting is Hailey, is suing the artist for wrongful termination, shared details with The U.S. Sun about her experiences at the unaccredited institution. “He wanted all the children to be educated in how to carry a gun, how to shoot a gun,” Hailey claimed, adding, “I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I’m not having my third graders out learning how to shoot rifles, absolutely not. Teaching these kids to march, to be honest with you, I kind of got Hitler vibes around that or real bizarre things.”

But wait it gets better in the worst way. Another former teacher added perspective on the curriculum, describing survival-oriented lessons Ye intended to include. “He was going to teach the kids how to survive in the wilderness, hunting, camping, and how to load and shoot firearms,” the teacher recalled.

What’s more, Hailey also expressed concerns about the behavior and discipline issues she observed among students, describing an environment rife with aggression. “There was a lot of bullying,” she said. “Kids were getting physical; they would fight, the bigger kids would fight the little kids. So you might have a fourth grader hitting on a kindergartener or a first grader. We had kids hiding under tables because they were afraid. It was mayhem, really.”

In terms of the timing of Hailey’s lawsuit, it is set to go to trial in spring 2025. She furthered claims that students at Donda Academy were prohibited from using forks and knives, were served only sushi, and attended all classes on the building’s ground floor due to Ye’s alleged fear of stairs. Students were reportedly required to wear all-black Balenciaga uniforms and were banned from wearing Nike or Adidas attire.

Sounds a little cultish, if the cult was a fashion institute on well, Mars.

In case you’re wondering about the status of the formative school, according to the California Department of Education, Donda Academy is currently listed as closed. The school briefly shut down in October 2022 following antisemitic comments made by Ye, only to reopen hours later. During that controversy, Keyshia Cole withdrew her son from the school in response to Ye’s remarks.

On another note, what ever happened to that school by Dr. Umar? We should check on the progress of that illustrious educational institution. Wait, did it ever open?